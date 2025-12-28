No Half Pants And Smartphones: UP Khap's Order For Kids

A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has issued a set of social guidelines banning children from using smartphones and discouraging the wearing of half pants in public spaces. The diktat instead asks boys to wear kurta-pyjamas and girls salwar-kurta when stepping out.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Thamba Patti Mehar Deshkhap on Saturday. Khap representatives said that boys and girls wearing half pants in public goes against accepted social norms and has an adverse impact on society. They added that while boys and girls are equal, the same standards of discipline should apply to both.

Smartphone Use Among Kids A Major Concern: Khap

Khap leaders Chaudhary Brijpal Singh and Subhash Chaudhary said rising smartphone use among children was a major concern. According to them, most minors spend excessive time on mobile phones rather than using them for educational purposes, which affects their studies and leads to indiscipline. They said giving smartphones to children below 18 years of age was inappropriate.

On clothing, the khap clarified that there was no objection to personal attire within homes, but wearing modest and simple clothes in public places was “socially necessary”.

Khap Objects To Wedding In Marriage Halls

The panchayat also objected to weddings being held in marriage halls, arguing that such practices weaken family bonds and create stress in marital relationships. It said weddings should ideally be conducted in villages and homes, though digital wedding invitations sent via WhatsApp were acceptable.

To ensure implementation, khap leaders said they would visit villages and hold discussions with responsible community members. They added that efforts would be made to expand the initiative across Uttar Pradesh and coordinate with other khap councils to turn it into a broader campaign.

The decisions received political backing, with Rajkumar Sangwan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and senior Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh expressing support. They said preserving social values and cultural traditions was important and that such measures could help guide youth away from drug abuse, mobile addiction and other negative influences.