School Holiday On December 2: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on Monday, forcing district authorities to announce a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow as a precautionary measure. The severe weather comes after the Ditwah cyclone in the Bay of Bengal weakened into a deep depression and triggered widespread downpours across Chennai and surrounding districts. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, forecasting more heavy rainfall and warning of showers exceeding 20 cm. Meanwhile, several metro cities and states issued varied school holiday directives, from closures to normal functioning.

Tamil Nadu Rainfall Updates

District Collectors in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow as part of emergency safety measures.

The Ditwah cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal weakened into a deep depression yesterday. Although Chennai did not experience substantial rainfall on Sunday, conditions changed rapidly on Monday with heavy showers across Chennai and neighbouring districts including Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

Heavy rain began early in the morning but authorities did not immediately declare a holiday, causing inconvenience to school children. Some private schools voluntarily declared a half-day holiday.

A red alert has been issued for Chennai and Thiruvallur. With the possibility of rainfall exceeding 20 cm, the Met Office has warned of significant rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur tomorrow.

Delhi Schools To Remain Open

Schools in Delhi are expected to remain open on Tuesday, December 2. It is a normal working day as per the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) academic calendar.

International Gita Mahotsav In Haryana

As part of the International Gita Mahotsav, a historic Global Gita Path event was held on Monday at Keshav Park in Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra where 21,000 children recited verses from the Gita in unison. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the ceremony and announced a holiday on Tuesday for students who participated.