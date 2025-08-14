Renukaswamy Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan, Other Accused Arrested After Bail Cancelled

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Thursday after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court in the Renukaswamy murder case.

His arrest came shortly after his friend Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the murder case, was taken into police custody.

According to police sources, the actor popularly known by his first name Darshan was arrested at his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house in Hosakerehalli in the city.

The actor tried to avoid arrest by planning to surrender in court. But, the police received information about his location and apprehended him.

Along with Darshan, three more accused in the case were arrested. There are 17 accused in the case.

After the arrest, the accused underwent medical examination before being produced before a sessions’ judge in the evening, who sent them to judicial custody.

Accordingly, the accused were taken to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Following a warning from the Supreme Court to the officials against providing five-star treatment to Darshan in the prison, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asked the Director General of Police (Prisons) to exercise caution.

Addressing reporters, the state Home Minister said, “The DG Prisons must have received the direction. He will have to perform his duty carefully after the court made stringent observations.” Parameshwara underlined that no one is above law in the country and everyone has to respect the law of the land.

“We must respect the order. They (accused) have the option to continue their legal battle, which they can do,” he said.

Asked about the government's stance on Darshan’s bail plea, Parameshwara said the law department has fulfilled its responsibilities.

The top court cautioned the Karnataka government against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," it said.

The judgment came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the state high court's December 13, 2024 order of bail to Darshan and the co-accused.

The apex court observed in its order that ‘A2’ (Darshan) is not a common undertrial. He enjoys celebrity status, mass following, political clout, and financial muscle. His conduct inside the jail – including recorded instances of VIP treatment, violations of jail rules, and registered FIRs for misuse of facilities – reflects his capacity to defy the system even while in custody.

“If a person can subvert the prison system, the risk of interference with evidence, threatening or influencing witnesses, and tampering with the course of justice is both real and imminent,” it maintained.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9, 2024.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy’s murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

