Back Home After 50 Years: NSCN (IM) Chief Th Muivah Visits His Native Village In Manipur

HomeStatesNortheastBack Home After 50 Years: NSCN (IM) Chief Th Muivah Visits His Native Village In Manipur

NSCN (IM) leader Th Muivah, 91, returned to his Manipur native village, Somdal, after 50 years, greeted by thousands of Nagas in Ukhrul.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ukhrul: NSCN (IM) supremo Th Muivah on Wednesday arrived in Manipur's Ukhrul district to visit his native village Somdal after more than 50 years, officials said.

A helicopter with the 91-year-old Naga leader on board landed on the Bakshi ground in the district headquarters, they said.

Thousands of Naga women in their traditional attire and men holding spears and wearing headgears have turned up at the Ukhrul district headquarters to welcome Muivah.

Muivah, who is the principal negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Centre, since the NSCN (IM) entered into a ceasefire in 1997, is likely to stay in Somdal village for a week before departing for Dimapur, an official said.

His visit comes at a time when Manipur is battered by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the strife.

A Horam, who came to welcome Muivah, told PTI, "It is an emotional moment for all of Nagas and me. We grew up listening to his story. He is a legend." Several NSCN (IM) senior leaders have also arrived in the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

Several hoardings and wall paintings of Naga leaders have been put up in the district headquarters.

Locals carried out a cleanliness drive at various locations of the district headquarters overnight, ahead of his visit.

Muivah will head for his native village of Somdal, located 25 km from the district headquarters, another official said.

A helipad has been constructed at Somdal for his arrival, he said.

The Naga leader will stay for a week at Somdal and leave for Dimapur via Manipur's Senapati district on October 29, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Manipur Ukhrul NSCN-IM Dimapur MUIVAH
