Exploring Possibility Of Establishing AI Skilling Centre In Nagaland: NITI Aayog

HomeNewsExploring Possibility Of Establishing AI Skilling Centre In Nagaland: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog is considering establishing an AI skilling centre in Dimapur, Nagaland, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) scheme.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kohima: NITI Aayog is exploring the possibility of establishing an AI centre for skilling in Nagaland’s Dimapur, officials said.

A team from the NITI Aayog visited Dimapur on Wednesday in this regard, they said.

It is exploring options to establish the centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) and frontier technology skill training for youths of Nagaland, an official statement said.

The initiative aims to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship among the youth by integrating AI-based learning into key sectors, including handloom and handicrafts, agriculture and food processing, automobiles, healthcare and tourism, it said.

The NITI Aayog team also visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and National Technical Training Centre (NTTC), and held meetings with officials, the statement added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
