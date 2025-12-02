Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtra CM Fadnavis Criticises SEC For Deferring Local Body Elections, Calls Move 'Inappropriate'

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis criticised the State Election Commission's (SEC) decision to postpone local body elections and defer vote counting due to rescheduling in 24 areas.

By : PTI, ABP Live | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the State Election Commission (SEC) postponing elections in 24 local bodies in the state, saying it interpreted the law in the wrong way.

Fadnavis also said he does not find it appropriate that counting of votes in 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, where polling is underway on Tuesday, should be deferred only because polls in 24 other local bodies have been postponed to December 20.

He, however, maintained that both the SEC and courts are independent institutions and their orders need to be followed.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the counting of votes for the local body polls on December 21, instead of December 3.

The HC's order came on a day when polling was underway for elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, days after the SEC rescheduled the elections in 24 local bodies to December 20.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "I don't know who the lawyers of the poll panel are. But whatever has happened is absolutely not right. Now, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said counting of all the 288 local bodies will be taken up on December 21." "I feel it is inappropriate," Fadnavis said, It is the first time that the poll schedule formally announced has been postponed, resulting in disappointment for honest political workers, he noted.

"For no fault of theirs, they have to suffer because of the system. I feel the decision of the SEC was based on a completely wrong interpretation of the law. Someone goes to court and doesn't get relief. But just because someone went to court, the election has been postponed," he said.

The CM expressed hope that the SEC would rectify the process in future elections.

To a query, Fadnavis said elected representatives should maintain decorum in democracy.

On allegations and counter-allegations among ruling Mahayuti allies in connection with the local polls, especially in Sindhudurg, he said such incidents shouldn't have happened. But overall, the elections were taking place in a peaceful manner, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
