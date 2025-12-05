Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesExpelled BJP Leader, 67, Dies Weeks After Second Marriage In MP; Family Flags Suspicions

Expelled BJP Leader, 67, Dies Weeks After Second Marriage In MP; Family Flags Suspicions

Expelled BJP councillor Naeem Khan dies under mysterious circumstances weeks after marrying a 25-year-old; family demands a full police probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Naeem Khan, the 67-year-old former councillor from Sagar’s Lajpatpura ward in Madhya Pradesh, died early on Friday under circumstances that have raised several questions within both his family and the political circle. Khan, who had been in the news following his second marriage to a 25-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital after a sudden decline in health. Doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival. With the background of allegations surrounding him, police have ordered a post-mortem and have begun scrutinising the case closely.

Khan’s final months were marked by turmoil. Only two months earlier, he was expelled from the BJP for six years after facing serious allegations from a young woman. The controversy intensified when, soon after his marriage, his new wife filed a complaint at the Gopalganj police station, prompting an FIR. Those close to him have said he had been under severe mental strain as a result of the ongoing disputes.

Family Alleges Distress After Second Marriage

Following his death, Khan’s daughter-in-law, Shikha Khan, made a significant claim, stating that he had been “extremely troubled” ever since his marriage in September. According to her, conflicts between Khan and his young wife had become routine, adding to his anxiety.

Shikha said she received a call on Friday morning informing her that Khan was unresponsive. By the time she reached the residence, she learned that he had died. The family has now demanded a complete and transparent investigation.

Police Explore Multiple Theories as Forensics Step In

Khan had been living separately from his first wife’s family and had moved into a house opposite his office in the Shanichari area with his second wife. Police officials say they are examining every possible angle, especially in light of the sequence of allegations that preceded his death.

While doctors have indicated that heart failure may be a potential cause, authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation. Viscera and blood samples have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis. Given the heightened sensitivity surrounding the case, investigators are proceeding with caution.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo In Crisis: DGCA Loosens Pilot Duty Norms, Is A Return To Normal Flights Coming Soon?
IndiGo Meltdown: Will DGCA’s Relaxed Pilot Duty Rules Finally End India’s Worst Flight Disruptions?
India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Breaking: Passengers Erupts in Anger at Goa Airport Amid Major Flight Delays
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget