Expelled BJP Leader, 67, Dies Weeks After Second Marriage In MP; Family Flags Suspicions

Naeem Khan, the 67-year-old former councillor from Sagar’s Lajpatpura ward in Madhya Pradesh, died early on Friday under circumstances that have raised several questions within both his family and the political circle. Khan, who had been in the news following his second marriage to a 25-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital after a sudden decline in health. Doctors declared him dead shortly after his arrival. With the background of allegations surrounding him, police have ordered a post-mortem and have begun scrutinising the case closely.

Khan’s final months were marked by turmoil. Only two months earlier, he was expelled from the BJP for six years after facing serious allegations from a young woman. The controversy intensified when, soon after his marriage, his new wife filed a complaint at the Gopalganj police station, prompting an FIR. Those close to him have said he had been under severe mental strain as a result of the ongoing disputes.

Family Alleges Distress After Second Marriage

Following his death, Khan’s daughter-in-law, Shikha Khan, made a significant claim, stating that he had been “extremely troubled” ever since his marriage in September. According to her, conflicts between Khan and his young wife had become routine, adding to his anxiety.

Shikha said she received a call on Friday morning informing her that Khan was unresponsive. By the time she reached the residence, she learned that he had died. The family has now demanded a complete and transparent investigation.

Police Explore Multiple Theories as Forensics Step In

Khan had been living separately from his first wife’s family and had moved into a house opposite his office in the Shanichari area with his second wife. Police officials say they are examining every possible angle, especially in light of the sequence of allegations that preceded his death.

While doctors have indicated that heart failure may be a potential cause, authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation. Viscera and blood samples have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis. Given the heightened sensitivity surrounding the case, investigators are proceeding with caution.