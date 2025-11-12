Stray Dogs Maul 10 Deer To Death At Newly Inaugurated Kerala Zoo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major security breach has been reported at Kerala’s newly opened Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur, where at least 10 deer were killed by stray dogs. The shocking incident has raised concerns about safety measures and preparedness at the facility, which was inaugurated less than a month ago.

Probe Initiated Into Incident

A team headed by wildlife expert Dr Arun Zacharia arrived at the zoo on Tuesday to conduct an inspection and begin a detailed investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death would be determined after post-mortem examinations are completed. When contacted, Zoo Director Nagaraj declined to comment on the matter.

Zoo’s Public Opening Yet To Begin

The Puthur Zoological Park had recently begun accepting advance registrations for visitors. At present, entry is restricted to school and college groups, while the official opening for the general public is yet to be announced.

About Puthur Zoological Park

Spread over 336 acres, the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur is touted as Asia’s second-largest zoological park and India’s first “designer zoo.” The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 28.

The park is designed to house 534 animals across 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals from the existing Thrissur Zoo are being relocated to the new complex in phases.

CCTV Footage Not Released

Despite multiple requests, authorities have declined to release the CCTV footage related to the incident, further fuelling concerns about transparency and security at the new facility.