Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeStatesKeralaStray Dogs Maul 10 Deer To Death At Newly Inaugurated Kerala Zoo

Stray Dogs Maul 10 Deer To Death At Newly Inaugurated Kerala Zoo

When contacted, Zoo Director Nagaraj declined to comment on the matter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A major security breach has been reported at Kerala’s newly opened Puthur Zoological Park in Thrissur, where at least 10 deer were killed by stray dogs. The shocking incident has raised concerns about safety measures and preparedness at the facility, which was inaugurated less than a month ago.

Probe Initiated Into Incident

A team headed by wildlife expert Dr Arun Zacharia arrived at the zoo on Tuesday to conduct an inspection and begin a detailed investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death would be determined after post-mortem examinations are completed. When contacted, Zoo Director Nagaraj declined to comment on the matter.

Zoo’s Public Opening Yet To Begin

The Puthur Zoological Park had recently begun accepting advance registrations for visitors. At present, entry is restricted to school and college groups, while the official opening for the general public is yet to be announced.

About Puthur Zoological Park

Spread over 336 acres, the Thrissur Zoological Park at Puthur is touted as Asia’s second-largest zoological park and India’s first “designer zoo.” The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 28.

The park is designed to house 534 animals across 80 species in 23 open, naturalistic enclosures. Animals from the existing Thrissur Zoo are being relocated to the new complex in phases.

CCTV Footage Not Released

Despite multiple requests, authorities have declined to release the CCTV footage related to the incident, further fuelling concerns about transparency and security at the new facility.

Also read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Zoo Dogs Kill 10 Deer Puthur Zoological Park
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Bollywood actor Govinda hospitalized after sudden health scare in Juhu, Mumbai
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 Victims Identified, DNA Test to Confirm Dr. Umar’s Involvement
Delhi Red Fort i20 Blast: CCTV Tracks Car, 42 FSL Samples Collected; Ownership, Route Under Probe
Delhi Red Fort Blast: FSL Collects 42 Crucial Samples, PM to Chair High-Level Security Meet
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Expands Probe, 42 Samples Collected Including Live Cartridges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget