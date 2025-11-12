In Hinduism, each day of the week is dedicated to a different deity, and Wednesday holds special significance as the day devoted to Lord Ganesh. On this day, devotees worship Ganesh seeking blessings of happiness, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

While Ganesh Chaturthi marks the grand celebration of Lord Ganesh’s birth, observed with great enthusiasm across India, devotees also perform his worship every Wednesday as a symbol of auspicious beginnings. In fact, it is believed that no religious or auspicious ceremony starts without invoking Lord Ganesh, known as Vighnaharta, the remover of all obstacles.

The Legend Of Lord Ganesh’s Origin

According to the Shiv Purana, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, Goddess Parvati created a boy from the dirt of her body before taking a bath and assigned him the duty of guarding her door.

When Lord Shiv attempted to enter, the boy stopped him. Angered, Shiv struck the boy with his trident, severing his head. Grief-stricken, Parvati demanded that the boy be revived. Lord Shiv then instructed Lord Vishnu to bring the head of the first living being he found. Vishnu returned with the head of an elephant, which Shiv placed on the boy’s body, bringing him back to life. Thus, Lord Ganesh was born, and since then, he has been revered as the first deity to be worshipped before any new beginning.

Significance And Worship Ritual Of Wednesday

Wednesday is considered highly auspicious for Lord Ganesh. Worshipping him on this day is believed to bring success and peace while removing difficulties from one’s life. Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

The idol of Lord Ganesh should be bathed with Ganga water and placed in a clean spot at home or temple. Light a lamp and take a vow to observe the fast.

Offer milk, durva grass, flowers, and vermilion to the deity, along with modaks or laddoos, his favorite sweets. Perform aarti and spend the day in devotion. It is advised to consume the prasad only after sighting the moon at night.

Items And Mantra For Worship

Essential items for Wednesday’s puja include durva grass, modaks, fruits, flowers, Ganga water, betel leaves, betel nuts, roli, turmeric, and sandalwood.

Perform jalabhishek (ritual bathing) and chant the mantra:

'Om Gan Ganapataye Namah'

'Om Gan Ganapataye Namah' Conclude the puja with an aarti and distribute the prasad among family and devotees.

It is widely believed that every auspicious beginning made under the blessings of Lord Ganesh ensures success and removes all obstacles from life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]