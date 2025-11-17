Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaAmid Hindi Imposition Row, Amit Shah Replies To Kerala MP's Letter On OCI Registration In Malayalam

Amid Hindi Imposition Row, Amit Shah Replies To Kerala MP's Letter On OCI Registration In Malayalam

The gesture comes as Kerala enters election mode and as the BJP seeks to expand its presence in the state, buoyed by its first-ever Lok Sabha victory there in the 2024 general election.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a notable departure for a party often accused in the south of prioritising Hindi over regional languages, the Union Home Ministry has issued an official communication in Malayalam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the language — a move widely viewed as the first such instance by a Home Minister.

Political Context In Kerala

The gesture comes as Kerala enters election mode and as the BJP seeks to expand its presence in the state, buoyed by its first-ever Lok Sabha victory there in the 2024 general election.

Brittas’s Push For Linguistic Parity

The choice of Malayalam is particularly significant given Brittas’s longstanding advocacy for linguistic equality in Parliament. He has repeatedly urged the House to provide translation devices for MPs unable to follow lengthy Hindi interventions, arguing that genuine legislative participation demands equal access across languages.

Shah’s Reply On OCI Notification

Shah’s response, dated 14 November, formally acknowledged Brittas’s detailed representation of 22 October regarding the notification that makes chargesheeting grounds for cancelling Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration. In his letter, Brittas contended that the measure undermines due process, violates natural justice and exposes OCI cardholders to arbitrary action without any judicial determination.

Concerns Over OCI Framework

Brittas emphasised that the OCI framework has long acted as a bridge between India and its diaspora, symbolising continuity, openness and emotional connection.

Significance Of Using Malayalam

While Shah’s reply remained procedural, the inclusion of a complete Malayalam version alongside Hindi stood out. It appeared to acknowledge the linguistic context in which Brittas had raised his concerns and arrived at a time when debates on linguistic federalism have intensified.

Unresolved Constitutional Questions

Brittas has maintained that the central constitutional objections remain unaddressed and that the 12 August notification exceeds the mandate of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Yet as the legal questions persist, the language of the response has added a new dimension to the political discourse in a state where identity and language are central to public life.

Also read
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malayalam Kerala Hindi Imposition AMIT SHAH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
India
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
CDS Gen Chauhan Slams Indian Defence Firms For Delays, Overpricing: Full List Inside
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget