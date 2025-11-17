Trump Backs New Bill To Hit Russia’s Trade Partners With Tariffs Up To 500%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The United States is preparing to harden its economic stance against Moscow, with Donald Trump signalling that he is ready to back sweeping new Senate legislation aimed at penalising countries that continue to purchase Russian energy. The proposed measure, which allows tariffs of up to 500 per cent, represents a significant escalation in Washington’s efforts to restrict Russia’s wartime revenue as the conflict in Ukraine drags on.

Trump Supports Aggressive Tariff Plan

Speaking to reporters before leaving Florida for the White House, Trump confirmed that he supports the legislation long pushed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. “The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough sanctioning, etcetera, on any country doing business with Russia,” he said. Support for the bill has grown in recent months, fuelled by mounting frustration in Congress over Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune previously indicated he was ready to move the bill forward, though he avoided setting a specific vote timeline. If passed, the legislation would give Trump broad authority to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from nations deemed insufficiently aligned with Washington’s stance on the war.

The targets are clear: major purchasers of Russian crude and gas, including India and China. Trump also suggested Iran could be added to the list, though he did not elaborate further.

Impact On India And Heightened Global Tensions

The proposal emerges as fighting intensifies around Ukraine’s eastern transport hub of Pokrovsk, alongside continued Russian air assaults. Kyiv has also escalated long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, further heightening geopolitical tensions.

The United States has already imposed penalties on India for its Russian oil purchases. In August 2025, Trump signed an executive order adding a 25 per cent surcharge on top of an existing 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, effectively doubling duties on Indian exports to 50 per cent. The administration said the measure targeted countries “indirectly funding Russia’s war machine.”

Since then, Washington has acknowledged that India has reduced its Russian crude intake. Trump even suggested a possible rollback of tariffs, saying, “We’ll bring the tariffs down at some point.”

Even with extensive Western sanctions, Russia has managed to sustain its military operations, helped in part by strengthened energy partnerships with Asian economies. US officials argue that tightening tariff controls is essential to reducing Moscow’s financial lifelines.