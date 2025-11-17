Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Bangladesh braces for a high-stakes verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son and adviser Sajeeb Wazed has issued a stark warning about rising tensions across the country. Speaking ahead of the tribunal’s ruling, he cautioned that the political climate could deteriorate rapidly if the ban on the Awami League is not withdrawn.

‘Supporters Will Block Elections’

Wazed said that Awami League cadres would not allow the February national election to proceed without their party’s participation, and he cautioned that demonstrations could spiral into violence. His remarks surfaced a day before a special tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on charges accusing Hasina of crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on student protests.

Hasina has refuted all accusations, calling the case a political vendetta.

Wazed also referenced his mother’s safety, noting that she has remained in Delhi since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024. He said India is giving her full protection and treating her “like a head of the state”.

“They're televising it. They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death,” he said. “What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security."

Government Denies Political Motive

A spokesperson for the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus rejected allegations of bias, stating that the court has acted transparently, with documentation and observers present.

Hasina, in an earlier interview, described the proceedings as “a politically motivated charade” and claimed the outcome was predetermined.

Wazed said the family would not file an appeal unless a democratically elected government assumes office with the Awami League’s participation. The party’s registration had been suspended in May after the interim government prohibited its activities on security grounds.

Tensions Rise Ahead Of Verdict

According to the government, there are no plans to lift the ban on the Awami League. “The interim government regards any incitement to violence, especially by exiled political figures, as deeply irresponsible and reprehensible,” the spokesperson said.

They added that there is currently “no dialogue space” with the party due to what they claim is its refusal to acknowledge alleged crimes committed during its rule.

Meanwhile, Dhaka has witnessed increasing unrest. Authorities reported multiple crude bomb blasts on Sunday, following dozens of explosions and arson attacks earlier this month. Security forces, including more than 400 Border Guards, have been deployed, with checkpoints strengthened and public gatherings restricted.

Wazed said the country was witnessing “shutdowns across the country, massive protests throughout the country, and they're only going to get bigger” as the verdict approaches.