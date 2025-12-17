Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gangster Harpinder Singh, accused in the killing of kabaddi player Rana Balachauria, died after a police encounter in Mohali on Wednesday, officials said.Mohali SSP confirmed that Harpinder Singh sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team and was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Two police personnel were also injured in the encounter and are undergoing medical treatment. Further details about the operation are awaited.

In a statement, police said Harpinder, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Tarn Taran district, was intercepted during a chase that led to a brief encounter. He sustained injuries in the exchange and was shifted to hospital. Two police personnel were also injured during the operation and are receiving medical treatment. Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the accused has a long criminal record and was involved in several serious offences.

Rana Balachauria, a well-known kabaddi player and one of the organisers of the tournament, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while the event was in progress earlier this week. The incident took place in front of a large crowd, triggering panic at the venue.

According to police, Balachauria, whose real name was Kanwar Digvijay Singh, had just arrived with his team to participate in a private kabaddi tournament in Mohali when gunmen opened fire on him. He was critically injured and rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The attack occurred at Sohana, where the tournament had been under way for several days, Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said. He added that the assailants were believed to be two or three in number and fled the scene on a motorcycle after the shooting.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said the 30-year-old player was brought to the emergency department with gunshot wounds at 6.05 pm but could not be saved despite immediate medical assessment. Police said they are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and gang rivalry.