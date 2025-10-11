Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesTwo Army Soldiers Martyred In J&K’s Kishtwar Range, Manoj Sinha Leads Tributes

Two Army Soldiers Martyred In J&K's Kishtwar Range, Manoj Sinha Leads Tributes

Two Indian Army soldiers, Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, were martyred while battling terrorists and harsh snowstorm conditions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar Range.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation on Saturday.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts, Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to the exemplary valour and selfless service of our soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh died conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, battling extreme weather conditions, as mentioned in an official statement from the Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, the Army's Chinar Corps also paid tribute to the two soldiers, who went missing on the intervening night of October 6 and 7 while confronting a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, while conducting relentless counter terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, battling extreme weather conditions", Chinar Corps posted on X on Friday. 

 The Army also expressed solidarity with the affected families. 

"Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the Bravehearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being", the post added.

Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh went missing while an operational team on the Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir, the Army had said on Thursday. 

Intense search and rescue operations were launched, but were "hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions", the army said.

Meanwhile, on October 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Army State News Jammu Kashmir
