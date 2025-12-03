Kashmir Shivers As Sub-Zero Temperatures Plunge Further, Thick Layer Engulfs Most Areas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesKashmir Shivers As Sub-Zero Temperatures Plunge Further, Thick Layer Engulfs Most Areas

Kashmir wakes to a frosty morning with sub-zero temps, thick fog, and chilly winds; higher reaches may see brief snowfall.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Srinagar: The cold conditions intensified across Kashmir as the minimum temperature dropped further below the freezing point, and a thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

A thick blanket of fog wrapped Srinagar and other places in the valley, especially around water bodies. The Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, officials said. The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while the Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department said the weather is likely to remain dry till Wednesday, but there is a possibility of a brief spell of light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches, late on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The MeT Office said while the weather would remain generally dry on December 6-7, another brief spell of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches is likely on December 8. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Temperature Snowfall
