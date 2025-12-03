Two Delhi University Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operation Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsTwo Delhi University Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operation Underway

Ramjas and Deshbandhu colleges received email bomb threats; police found nothing suspicious and are tracing the source.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: A sense of alarm spread across two Delhi University colleges on Wednesday after both Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats through email.

Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad responded without delay and began checking the campuses. So far, nothing suspicious has been discovered.

Security teams have thoroughly inspected the buildings and surrounding areas. Authorities continue to keep a close watch, and police are investigating the source of the email while ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
