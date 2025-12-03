Two Delhi University Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operation Underway

New Delhi: A sense of alarm spread across two Delhi University colleges on Wednesday after both Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats through email.

Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad responded without delay and began checking the campuses. So far, nothing suspicious has been discovered.

Security teams have thoroughly inspected the buildings and surrounding areas. Authorities continue to keep a close watch, and police are investigating the source of the email while ensuring the safety of students and staff.