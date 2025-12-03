Explorer
Two Delhi University Colleges Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operation Underway
Ramjas and Deshbandhu colleges received email bomb threats; police found nothing suspicious and are tracing the source.
New Delhi: A sense of alarm spread across two Delhi University colleges on Wednesday after both Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats through email.
Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad responded without delay and began checking the campuses. So far, nothing suspicious has been discovered.
Security teams have thoroughly inspected the buildings and surrounding areas. Authorities continue to keep a close watch, and police are investigating the source of the email while ensuring the safety of students and staff.
