Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Over ‘Unilateral’ Gorkha Interlocutor Move

HomeStatesBengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Over ‘Unilateral’ Gorkha Interlocutor Move

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticised the Union Government’s recent appointment of a government interlocutor on Gorkha issues in the Darjeeling, Dooars, and Terai regions. Describing the move as “unilateral” and taken without prior consultation with the state government, Banerjee highlighted the sensitive nature of the decision, especially with the West Bengal assembly elections just around the corner. The appointment has sparked immediate political controversy, with concerns over undermining state authority and disrupting the delicate socio-political balance in the hills.

Banerjee’s letter, which she shared publicly, explicitly objected to the Centre’s decision to designate former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh as its representative on matters concerning the Gorkha community. The Chief Minister’s office argued that such unilateral actions bypass the established governance framework in the region and could provoke unrest among local communities.

She noted that Gorkha-related issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body constituted under the West Bengal government. “Any decision pertaining to the Gorkha community or the GTA region must be taken in consultation with the state government,” Banerjee emphasised. She also reminded the Centre that the GTA was formed following a tripartite agreement between the Government of India, the West Bengal government, and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), underlining the importance of coordinated governance.

The Chief Minister warned that unilateral decisions by the Centre could disrupt harmony in the sensitive Darjeeling hills and surrounding areas, potentially affecting peace and stability in the run-up to the assembly polls. Ending her letter on a personal note, she wished the Prime Minister a “Happy Diwali” in her own handwriting, while reiterating her request for reconsideration and revocation of the interlocutor’s appointment.

The controversy over the Gorkha interlocutor appointment has intensified political debates in West Bengal, with opposition parties likely to leverage the issue in the forthcoming elections. Analysts suggest that the move could reignite long-standing regional tensions, making the coordination between the Centre and the state government crucial for maintaining political and social stability in the hill districts.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
