Hundreds Of Indians Stranded In Italy Ahead Of Diwali As Air India Cancels Flight To Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hundreds of Indians were left stranded in Italy ahead of Diwali as an Air India flight from Milan to Delhi scheduled to depart on Friday, October 17, was cancelled due to a technical issue.

According to the airline, all 256 passengers and 10 crew members of Flight AI138 were affected by the cancellation. Air India said the decision was taken to prioritise passenger safety and confirmed that those stranded had been provided with hotel accommodations and ground assistance, including meals.

Safety First, Says Air India

In an official statement, the airline said, “Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew.”

Air India added that due to limited availability near the airport, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity. “All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport,” the statement read.

Passengers Rebooked on Later Flights

The airline confirmed that alternative flight arrangements have been made for passengers on or after October 20, the day Diwali will be celebrated this year.

However, in a special case, one passenger whose Schengen visa expires on October 20 has been rebooked on another flight departing October 19 to ensure compliance with visa regulations.

“Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after 20 October, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines. Specifically, one of the passengers, whose Schengen visa expires on 20 October, has been rebooked on another airline’s flight departing Milan on 19 October,” the airline stated.

‘We Sincerely Regret the Inconvenience’

Air India expressed regret over the disruption, assuring that it remains committed to passenger welfare. “Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” the statement said.