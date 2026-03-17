LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. SV 307202 (PUNALUR)
Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 17, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-511 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (March 17, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 17 March 2026:
Sthree Sakthi SS-511 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 17-03-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-511
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – SV 307202 (PUNALUR)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – SS 230403 (PALAKKAD)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – SU 319223 (ADOOR)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MARCH 17, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-511 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
SV 307202 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: MAHESHWARI
Agency No.: Q 7376
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
SS 230403 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: RAJENDRAN K
Agency No. P 3297
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
SU 319223 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: VINODHINI MADHU
Agency No.: H 1070
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- SN 307202
- SO 307202
- SP 307202
- SR 307202
- SS 307202
- ST 307202
- SU 307202
- SW 307202
- SX 307202
- SY 307202
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0344 1244 1391 1619 3053 3241 3613 3802 4094 4373 5731 6580 6611 7435 7506 7656 7719 8227 9995
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
0250 2892 3055 3491 7101 7806
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
1143 2770 1196 3345 4800 7839 3800 9349 8415 3535 4279 7702 0715 8163 1702 1607 2001 4033 3156 7821 2312 4366 0684 3735 8968
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0077 0125 0147 0168 0172 0352 0354 0644 0709 0806 0812 0989 1158 1283 1296 1632 1801 1811 1997 2138 2144 2249 2299 2323 2536 2585 2589 2921 3099 3300 3381 3385 3479 3654 3803 4001 4015 4108 4147 4284 4326 4441 4506 4675 4837 4890 5500 5552 5781 6001 6107 6241 6268 6323 6598 6677 6683 6855 7122 7296 7369 7577 7733 7787 7796 7907 7952 8023 8332 8475 8587 8729 8743 9101 9155 9599
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 90)
0062 0222 0320 0605 0640 0768 0893 0897 1086 1389 1596 1630 1642 1754 1824 2150 2287 2315 2390 2548 2750 2754 3142 3271 3463 3552 3630 3683 3688 3811 3933 3948 4074 4301 4311 4543 4609 5044 5282 5304 5409 5526 5568 5605 5629 5689 5760 5851 5878 5987 5999 6092 6167 6213 6263 6632 6665 6729 6843 6892 6945 7029 7197 7276 7448 7483 7513 7528 7943 8035 8053 8112 8226 8295 8396 8584 8686 8906 9002 9110 9173 9417 9447 9490 9492 9596 9654 9733 9753 9809
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 150)
0047 0189 0239 0246 0291 0380 0413 0742 0746 0880 0899 0936 1094 1190 1218 1327 1482 1546 1570 1610 1727 1751 1812 1834 1847 1881 1900 1949 1962 2130 2186 2236 2316 2494 2660 2698 2766 2773 2829 2981 3396 3468 3655 3768 3774 3900 4053 4099 4120 4124 4142 4191 4237 4298 4369 4571 4618 4737 4785 4804 4843 5007 5135 5138 5259 5446 5587 5722 5778 6013 6117 6137 6158 6175 6198 6204 6220 6222 6361 6404 6446 6482 6503 6656 6659 6700 6735 6752 6849 6938 6942 6943 6949 6952 7006 7014 7049 7067 7173 7187 7297 7410 7437 7626 7653 7698 7789 7816 7822 7901 7949 8052 8097 8104 8124 8125 8223 8252 8306 8322 8352 8363 8373 8424 8538 8596 8748 8752 8768 8979 9047 9128 9175 9200 9292 9293 9380 9387 9414 9422 9499 9502 9535 9554 9637 9863 9870 9908 9984 9987
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 17, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Lucky Prize Winners (Full List)
The Kerala government released the STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. It announces the results of the Rs 108 lakh STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY Lottery today. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.