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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. SV 307202 (PUNALUR)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. SV 307202 (PUNALUR)

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 17, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-511 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-511-winning-numbers-17-march-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. SV 307202 (PUNALUR)
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 17, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-511 Tuesday Draw Declared - Check Winners (Full List)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (March 17, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 17 March 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-511 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 17-03-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-511
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreSV 307202 (PUNALUR)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhSS 230403 (PALAKKAD)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – SU 319223 (ADOOR)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MARCH 17, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-511 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:10 PM (IST)  •  17 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.03.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

SV 307202 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MAHESHWARI

Agency No.: Q 7376

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

SS 230403 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: RAJENDRAN K

Agency No. P 3297

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

SU 319223 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: VINODHINI MADHU

Agency No.: H 1070

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • SN 307202
  • SO 307202
  • SP 307202
  • SR 307202
  • SS 307202
  • ST 307202
  • SU 307202
  • SW 307202
  • SX 307202
  • SY 307202

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0344  1244  1391  1619  3053  3241  3613  3802  4094  4373  5731  6580  6611  7435  7506  7656  7719  8227  9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0250  2892  3055  3491  7101  7806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

1143  2770  1196  3345  4800  7839  3800  9349  8415  3535  4279  7702  0715  8163  1702  1607  2001  4033  3156  7821  2312  4366  0684  3735  8968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0077  0125  0147  0168  0172  0352  0354  0644  0709  0806  0812  0989  1158  1283  1296  1632  1801  1811  1997  2138  2144  2249  2299  2323  2536  2585  2589  2921  3099  3300  3381  3385  3479  3654  3803  4001  4015  4108  4147  4284  4326  4441  4506  4675  4837  4890  5500  5552  5781  6001  6107  6241  6268  6323  6598  6677  6683  6855  7122  7296  7369  7577  7733  7787  7796  7907  7952  8023  8332  8475  8587  8729  8743  9101  9155  9599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 90)

0062  0222  0320  0605  0640  0768  0893  0897  1086  1389  1596  1630  1642  1754  1824  2150  2287  2315  2390  2548  2750  2754  3142  3271  3463  3552  3630  3683  3688  3811  3933  3948  4074  4301  4311  4543  4609  5044  5282  5304  5409  5526  5568  5605  5629  5689  5760  5851  5878  5987  5999  6092  6167  6213  6263  6632  6665  6729  6843  6892  6945  7029  7197  7276  7448  7483  7513  7528  7943  8035  8053  8112  8226  8295  8396  8584  8686  8906  9002  9110  9173  9417  9447  9490  9492  9596  9654  9733  9753  9809

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 150)

0047  0189  0239  0246  0291  0380  0413  0742  0746  0880  0899  0936  1094  1190  1218  1327  1482  1546  1570  1610  1727  1751  1812  1834  1847  1881  1900  1949  1962  2130  2186  2236  2316  2494  2660  2698  2766  2773  2829  2981  3396  3468  3655  3768  3774  3900  4053  4099  4120  4124  4142  4191  4237  4298  4369  4571  4618  4737  4785  4804  4843  5007  5135  5138  5259  5446  5587  5722  5778  6013  6117  6137  6158  6175  6198  6204  6220  6222  6361  6404  6446  6482  6503  6656  6659  6700  6735  6752  6849  6938  6942  6943  6949  6952  7006  7014  7049  7067  7173  7187  7297  7410  7437  7626  7653  7698  7789  7816  7822  7901  7949  8052  8097  8104  8124  8125  8223  8252  8306  8322  8352  8363  8373  8424  8538  8596  8748  8752  8768  8979  9047  9128  9175  9200  9292  9293  9380  9387  9414  9422  9499  9502  9535  9554  9637  9863  9870  9908  9984  9987

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

16:09 PM (IST)  •  17 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 17, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Lucky Prize Winners (Full List)

The Kerala government released the STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY result on behalf of the lottery department. It announces the results of the Rs 108 lakh STHREE SAKTHI SS-511 TUESDAY Lottery today. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Tuesday Kerala State Lotteries Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-511 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 17-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 17
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