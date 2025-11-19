Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStates'Cannot Hold This Post Permanently’: DK Shivakumar Hints At Quitting Karnataka Congress Chief Post

Shivakumar said, “Whether I’m around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday signalled that he is ready to step down as the state Congress president, saying he “cannot hold the post permanently”. Shivakumar, considered a key contender for the Karnataka chief minister’s role, said he has already served as the state party chief for more than five years and stressed that others should be given a chance to take over. Speaking at a party event, he emphasised that the continuation of the organisation was more important than any individual position.

Shivakumar said, “Whether I’m around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure.” He noted that he has already completed 5.5 years in the role and that by March, his tenure would reach six years.

“Others should be given an opportunity,” he added, while reassuring party workers: “But I will be in the leadership. Don’t worry, I will be at the frontline.”

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
