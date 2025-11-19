BJP Gets Its Way As Nitish Kumar Prepares For Record 10th Oath At Gandhi Maidan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bihar’s government formation exercise has moved into its final stage, with the BJP securing both of its key demands during negotiations with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. According to sources, the BJP will retain the Speaker’s post, despite the JD(U) also staking a claim, and a second unresolved issue linked to the Speaker’s portfolio has also been settled in the BJP’s favour. The arrangement mirrors the previous power-sharing structure, reaffirming the BJP’s terms as Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath for the 10th time at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on November 20.

BJP To Keep Speaker’s Post

Sources have indicated that the Speaker’s position will remain with the BJP. Although the JD(U) had also laid claim to the post, it eventually stepped back. There was another point of contention: the JD(U) had suggested that if the Speaker’s post went to the BJP, then the state should have only one Deputy Chief Minister. However, that proposal has not been accepted.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers Confirmed

As was the case earlier, both Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha will continue as Deputy Chief Ministers. With this agreement in place, the BJP’s two major demands have been settled.

After being elected NDA leader on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar reiterated his development agenda, stating: “More development is needed. We must work harder. The Centre and the Prime Minister are giving full support… Before 2005 no one worked… Now everything is done, we must work faster.”

Oath Ceremony At Gandhi Maidan

Bihar will now turn its focus to the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 am at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, and Chief Ministers of BJP/NDA-ruled states may also be present.

Wednesday proved politically significant for Bihar. In the JD(U) legislature party meeting, Nitish Kumar was elected leader. In its own meeting, the BJP chose Samrat Choudhary as its legislature party chief.

Subsequently, NDA MLAs gathered in the Central Hall of the Bihar Assembly, where Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected leader of the NDA legislature party.

Following this, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, after which he presented a letter of support from NDA MLAs and staked claim to form the government.