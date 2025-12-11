Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi's Air Quality In 'Poor' Category at AQI 288 As Foggy Weather Sets In

Delhi’s Air Quality In ‘Poor’ Category at AQI 288 As Foggy Weather Sets In

Delhi’s AQI hits 288 in ‘poor’ category; IMD predicts foggy mornings and cool temperatures over the next few days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 288, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The IMD forecast mainly clear sky on Thursday and shallow fog to moderate fog on Friday and Saturday. On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. 

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
AQI Delhi AQI Delhi's Air Quality
