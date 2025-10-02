Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRSpecial Swachhta Campaign 5.0: Rs 3,296.71 Cr Earned From E-Waste Disposal Says Jitendra Singh

Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0: Rs 3,296.71 Cr Earned From E-Waste Disposal Says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced the "Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0," highlighting its success in generating ₹3,296.71 crore from waste disposal and freeing up office space.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The government has generated Rs 3,296.71 crore from the disposal of e-waste and scrap, while more than 696.27 lakh sq. ft. of office space has been cleared and put to productive use over the last four years, according to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the launch of the “Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0” at Nehru Park in the national capital, Dr. Singh said the campaign has brought visible changes in governance and public services.

He highlighted that over 137.86 lakh old files have been weeded out and more than 12.04 lakh cleanliness sites across the country have been cleaned during previous phases of the campaign.

The minister praised the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and other departments for their role in achieving these results.

He also participated in Shramdaan activities, a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, and the weeding out of old files at the event.

Calling the Special Swachhta Campaign a “unique success story of governance in Independent India,” Dr. Singh said the implementation phase beginning October 2, would focus on institutionalising cleanliness drives, streamlining administrative processes, and improving efficiency in government offices.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning cleanliness into a people’s movement, noting that the Prime Minister’s call from the Red Fort transformed Swachhata into a behavioural change embraced by homes and communities across the country.

Dr. Singh also honoured “Safai Mitras” by distributing safety kits and sweets, acknowledging their central role in keeping the campaign effective on the ground.

The minister added that various ministries and departments have already uploaded ambitious targets for the implementation phase, including nearly 6.9 lakh public grievances for review, over 26.9 lakh physical files, and more than 5.2 lakh e-files identified for review.

The National Archives of India will also open an exhibition titled “Sushasan aur Abhilekh” on October 10, showcasing historically valuable records accessed during earlier Special Campaigns.

As the Special Campaign 5.0 enters its next stage, Dr. Singh said it reaffirms the government’s commitment to cleanliness, transparency, efficiency, and public participation, while carrying forward Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of civic responsibility and collective action.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
