BMC Elections Announced: Check Voting Date & Results Schedule

BMC elections will be held on January 15, with counting of votes scheduled for January 16. A total of 10,111 polling stations will be set up for voting. The electoral roll revised on July 1, 2025 will be used.

Candidates can file nominations from December 23 to December 30. Withdrawal of nominations will be allowed till January 2, 2026, while election symbols will be allotted by January 3, 2026.