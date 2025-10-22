Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will table several significant bills, including those addressing ‘love jihad’ and polygamy, in the forthcoming Assembly session expected next month. He also announced the release of the first instalment of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme for 27,000 women in Nagaon Batadrava constituency, highlighting the initiative’s success in fostering entrepreneurship among women. Sarma said the scheme has sparked a movement of self-reliance, while upcoming bills will aim to tackle key social and cultural issues across Assam.

During an event in Nagaon, the Chief Minister said, “Today, we have released the first instalment amount of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme to 27,000 women of Nagaon Batadrava constituency. After seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it has been proven that this scheme has been able to bring new entrepreneurship among the women of Assam. In constituencies where we have released the amount, we have come to know that the amount has been utilised properly in each constituency. I think that this scheme will begin a movement of self-reliance among the women of Assam.”

Later, speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said the government was preparing to introduce a series of bills during the next session of the Assam Assembly. “In the coming session of the Assam Assembly, we will introduce some important and historic bills on issues like ‘love jihad’, polygamy, preservation of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) and land rights to tea tribes,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that details of these legislative proposals will be made public once the draft bills are cleared by the state cabinet. The initiatives, he added, reflect the government’s broader aim of promoting social harmony, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment across the state.