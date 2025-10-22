Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian middle-order batsman, Sarfaraz Khan, has been out of action for the national side for quite some time now. He was last seen representing India in the home Test series against New Zealand last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India A squad for an upcoming two-match red-ball series against South Africa A, and Sarfaraz was excluded yet again.

This appears to have prompted Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, to question India's head coach (and former BJP MP), Gautam Gambhir if the reason behind the player's exclusion is his surname.

What Shama Mohamed Said About Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 22, 2025

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to her X account to question Gambhir whether it was Sarfaraz Khan's surname that resulted in him being dropped from the national side.

"Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter"

Gautam Gambhir has not responded to the criticism as of this writing. He is currently busy in Australia with the Indian team in a One Day International series, which will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

Sarfaraz Khan, on the other hand, will represent Mumbai in the 2025-26 season of the Ranji Trophy (domestic competition). As mentioned, he was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in November 2024, in which he scored of 0, 150, 11, 9, 0 and 1.

Rishabh Pant Back In Action Soon

While Sarfaraz Khan did not find a spot in the India A squad for the South Africa A red-ball series, Rishabh Pant did.

He is returning to action for the first time since getting injured in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test in Manchester. In fact, he has been appointed as the side's captain.

