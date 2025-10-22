Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketCongress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to her X account to question Gambhir whether it was Sarfaraz Khan's surname that resulted in him being dropped from the national side. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian middle-order batsman, Sarfaraz Khan, has been out of action for the national side for quite some time now. He was last seen representing India in the home Test series against New Zealand last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India A squad for an upcoming two-match red-ball series against South Africa A, and Sarfaraz was excluded yet again. 

This appears to have prompted Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, to question India's head coach (and former BJP MP), Gautam Gambhir if the reason behind the player's exclusion is his surname.

What Shama Mohamed Said About Sarfaraz Khan Snub

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed took to her X account to question Gambhir whether it was Sarfaraz Khan's surname that resulted in him being dropped from the national side. 

"Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter

Gautam Gambhir has not responded to the criticism as of this writing. He is currently busy in Australia with the Indian team in a One Day International series, which will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

Sarfaraz Khan, on the other hand, will represent Mumbai in the 2025-26 season of the Ranji Trophy (domestic competition). As mentioned, he was last seen playing for India against New Zealand in November 2024, in which he scored of 0, 150, 11, 9, 0 and 1.

Rishabh Pant Back In Action Soon

While Sarfaraz Khan did not find a spot in the India A squad for the South Africa A red-ball series, Rishabh Pant did.

He is returning to action for the first time since getting injured in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test in Manchester. In fact, he has been appointed as the side's captain.

Check Out: Rishabh Pant Returns! Set To Lead India A vs South Africa A In Red-Ball Series

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir BJP Congress Gautam Gambhir Bjp Shama Mohamed Shama Mohamed X Sarfaraz Khan Congress Gautam Gambhir Congress Sarfaraz Khan Shama Mohamed Gautam Gambhir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget