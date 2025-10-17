Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesAnother Haryana Cop Suicide: ASI Ends Life In Rewari, Names Wife In Note

Another Haryana Cop Suicide: ASI Ends Life In Rewari, Names Wife In Note

A police team reached the house after his father Nardev Singh informed them that he was not opening the door of his room. They broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rewari: In yet another alleged suicide by a Haryana cop, an assistant sub-inspector of police posted in Gururgam allegedly hanged himself here at his ancestral home, police said on Friday.

A suicide note has also been recovered from his house in Jainabad village in Rewari district, in which the policeman has accused his wife and her parents of harassing him, they said.

According to police, ASI Krishna Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Thursday.

A police team reached the house after his father Nardev Singh informed them that he was not opening the door of his room. They broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling.

Police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary.

The father lodged a complaint saying the ASI was distressed over an FIR filed by his wife in Delhi.

"After my daughter-in-law filed a complaint against my son Krishna Kumar in Delhi, my son was feeling mentally harassed and remained at home in distress. Due to the mental torture by his wife Indu's FIR, Krishna ended his life by hanging himself in his room. In his suicide note he has written everything," Nardev Singh said.

Krishna Kumar and Indu have a son and a daughter. Indu has been working as a teacher in Delhi for almost two years now, while their children live with her parents in Manethi village, the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Indu, her father Nawal and her mother Saroj Devi under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Khol police station on Friday, police said.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today and a further probe is underway," said Inspector Gajraj Singh, SHO of Khol police station.

Krishan Kumar had been working in Haryana Police since December 2004.

This comes amid two other high-profile suspected suicides by cops in Haryana. Recently, Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly committed suicide at his Sector 11 private residence here on October 7. He blamed senior Haryana Police officials for harassment, including caste discrimination, in a note he left behind.

A twist in the IPS officer's suicide case came on Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead in a village in Rohtak and allegedly levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rewari Haryana Haryana. ASI Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
Pakistan-Afghanistan Truce 'Broken' After Islamabad Launches Strike, Says Taliban
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
News
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget