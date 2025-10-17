Ladakh Violence: Centre Orders Judicial Probe Into Police Firing That Killed Four Protesters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The central government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of four protesters during police firing in Leh, Ladakh, last month. A retired Supreme Court judge, Justice BS Chauhan, has been appointed to investigate the events that led to the law and order breakdown and the deaths. This probe addresses one of the key demands of Ladakhi groups campaigning for statehood and special constitutional protections. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) emphasised the government’s commitment to impartiality and dialogue.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “On 24.09.2025, a serious law and order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals. To ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, today, notified a Judicial Inquiry to be conducted by Dr Justice BS Chauhan into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four individuals.”

The judicial inquiry aims to examine the circumstances that led to the police firing and the resultant fatalities, providing an independent assessment of the incident.

The Home Ministry reiterated that the government remains open to discussion. “We will continue to welcome discussion with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform. We are confident that continuous dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future. The Government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh,” the statement added.

Following the violence in Leh, the MHA had held responsible activist Sonam Wangchuk for “instigating the mob through his provocative speech.” Wangchuk had been on a 15-day hunger strike demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. The unrest broke out shortly after he ended the hunger strike. Wangchuk was later detained under the National Security Act and is currently in Jodhpur jail.

Over the past four years, Ladakh has witnessed growing unrest against direct central rule. Residents have repeatedly demanded statehood and constitutional safeguards to protect the region’s land, culture, and resources. In response, the central government set up a high-level committee to examine these demands. Successive rounds of talks, including a March meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, failed to yield a breakthrough, as Ladakhi leaders said the Home Minister rejected their core demands.

The judicial inquiry led by Justice BS Chauhan is now the latest step in addressing the growing unrest and investigating the tragic incident that shook Leh.