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English NewsSportsTejaswin becomes first Indian to win a decathlon medal in CWG with a bronze

Tejaswin becomes first Indian to win a decathlon medal in CWG with a bronze

Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): National record holder Tejaswin Shankar overcame a long-standing knee injury and scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching a bronze here on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 01:48 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): National record holder Tejaswin Shankar overcame a long-standing knee injury and scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching a bronze here on Friday.

Tejaswin collected a total of 7976 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline competed over two days. He was competing despite having with a chronic patellar tendinitis (jumper's knee) which led to his pulling out from the men's high jump event earlier in the Glasgow Games.

A heartbroken Tejaswin was in tears after being forced to withdraw from the high jump event following his opening attempt after the flare-up of the long-standing issue.

It was his second CWG medal after the high jump bronze in the 2022 edition in Birmingham. His national record stands at 8057 points.

The 27-year-old, who also won a decathlon silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, was second overnight after five events behind Canada's Damian Warner, who eventually took the silver with 8036 points.

Tejaswin jumped to the third spot after the ninth event -- javelin throw -- and he maintained that place with a fifth place finish in 1500m, which was the last event.

Paris Olympics bronze winner Lindon Victor of Grenada took the gold with 8096 points. PTI PDS PDS AM AM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 02:00 AM (IST)
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