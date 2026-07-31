India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsSon of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record

Son of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record

Glasgow, Jul 30 (PTI): India's Lovepreet Singh shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record and came agonisingly close to gold before finishing just a kilogram behind New Zealand's David Andrew Liti to claim silver in the men's +110kg weightlifting competition here on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 01:11 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 30 (PTI): India's Lovepreet Singh shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record and came agonisingly close to gold before finishing just a kilogram behind New Zealand's David Andrew Liti to claim silver in the men's +110kg weightlifting competition here on Thursday.

The 28-year-old totalled 388kg (176kg in snatch and 212kg in clean and jerk), was pipped by Liti, who clinched gold with 389kg (166kg+223kg) after a Games record lift in clean and jerk.

England's Andrew Griffith claimed bronze with a distant 356kg (165kg+191kg).

A bronze medallist at the previous edition, Lovepreet went one better this time, ending India's run of three medal-less weightlifting events and capping a successful campaign for the contingent, which finished with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze.

Hailing from Bal Sikander village in Punjab's border district of Amritsar, Lovepreet comes from a humble family. His father is a tailor, while his grandfather earned a living selling vegetables. Encouraged by his family to pursue sport instead of the family profession, he took up weightlifting at the age of 13 at the DAV Ground and has since emerged as one of India's leading heavyweight lifters.

The Punjab lifter was in sublime touch in the snatch, opening with a comfortable 168kg before effortlessly raising the bar to 173kg.

He then smashed the Games record with a flawless 176kg in his third attempt, taking a commanding 10kg lead into the clean and jerk.

The early exit of Samoa's fancied Sanele Mao, who failed all three attempts at 175kg in the snatch, further strengthened Lovepreet's position as he emerged the favourite for gold.

But Liti mounted a remarkable comeback in the clean and jerk.

The New Zealander began with 207kg to reduce the deficit before Lovepreet successfully matched his personal best of 212kg in his second attempt.

Roared on by chants of "Come on Jatta" and "Come on Singh", Lovepreet opted for a bold 217kg in his final attempt, a lift that would have broken the Games record and secured gold.

He managed to clean the weight but could not summon enough strength to jerk it overhead.

That opened the door for Liti, who produced a massive 223kg, a new Games record in clean and jerk, to snatch the gold by the slimmest of margins. PTI APA KHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 31 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Son of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record
Son of tailor, Punjab's Lovepreet wins silver with CWG 'snatch' record
Sports
India''s wait for maiden CWG shot put medal continues as Toor, Samardeep miss podium
India''s wait for maiden CWG shot put medal continues as Toor, Samardeep miss podium
Sports
Sports Stars React As Ajinkya Rahane Announces Cricket Retirement
Sports Stars React As Ajinkya Rahane Announces Cricket Retirement
Sports
Neeraj Chopra One Step Away From Medal As Indian Trio Enters CWG 2026 Final
Neeraj Chopra One Step Away From Medal As Indian Trio Enters CWG 2026 Final
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget