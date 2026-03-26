Saina Nehwal Opens Up On Marriage, Reconciliation & Gender Equality

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Saina Nehwal, India's badminton star, has shared rare insights into her personal life, reflecting on her relationship with husband Parupalli Kashyap, also a top badminton player of his time, and the lessons learned along the way. The couple had announced their separation on July 13 last year, surprising fans, before later choosing to work through their differences and reunite. In a recent interview with NDTV, Saina spoke about navigating emotional challenges, rebuilding bonds, and also addressed the larger issue of gender inequality in sports and beyond.

‘Every Relationship Goes Through Phases’: Saina Nehwal

Opening up about her marriage, Saina Nehwal emphasised that relationships evolve over time and require consistent effort from both partners. She highlighted how differences are inevitable, especially when two strong individuals come together.

"Every relationship goes through phases. When two strong personalities are involved, disagreements are natural. But what matters is respect, understanding, and the willingness to work things out."

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had tied the knot back in 2018. Her remarks reflect a mature outlook on partnerships, focusing on growth rather than conflict.

Value Of Communication & Patience

Saina further elaborated on how she and Kashyap managed to rebuild their relationship, stressing the importance of communication and self-reflection. According to her, stepping back and understanding each other’s perspectives played a key role in their reconciliation.

"In our journey, we've learned that communication and patience are very important. Sometimes you need to step back, reflect, and understand each other's perspective. Over time you realise that relationships are about partnership and growth, not about winning arguments. Today we both try to support each other's journeys and keep learning from our experiences."

Her words underline how mutual respect and emotional maturity can help overcome even difficult phases.

Speaking Out On Gender Inequality

Beyond her personal journey, Saina Nehwal also turned attention to ongoing gender disparities, particularly in sports and leadership roles.

While acknowledging progress over the years, she pointed out that equal opportunities and recognition are still not universally available.

"One area where we still see disparity is opportunities and recognition, especially in sports and leadership roles. Things have improved a lot, but there is still a long way to go. Girls need equal encouragement, infrastructure and belief from society. Once that support system is there, women have shown again and again that they can excel at the highest level," said Saina.

Her comments highlight the need for continued efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women across fields.

Saina Nehwal retired from badminton in January 2026 after becoming India’s trailblazer in the sport, winning an Olympic bronze, earning the World No.1 ranking, and multiple Superseries titles in her stellar career.