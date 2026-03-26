Yes, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap announced their separation on July 13 last year but later chose to work through their differences and reunite.
Saina Nehwal Opens Up On Marriage, Reconciliation & Gender Equality
Saina Nehwal talked about her marriage with Parupalli Kashyap, reconciliation, and gender equality, sharing lessons on relationships and growth in a recent interview.
Saina Nehwal, India's badminton star, has shared rare insights into her personal life, reflecting on her relationship with husband Parupalli Kashyap, also a top badminton player of his time, and the lessons learned along the way. The couple had announced their separation on July 13 last year, surprising fans, before later choosing to work through their differences and reunite. In a recent interview with NDTV, Saina spoke about navigating emotional challenges, rebuilding bonds, and also addressed the larger issue of gender inequality in sports and beyond.
‘Every Relationship Goes Through Phases’: Saina Nehwal
Opening up about her marriage, Saina Nehwal emphasised that relationships evolve over time and require consistent effort from both partners. She highlighted how differences are inevitable, especially when two strong individuals come together.
"Every relationship goes through phases. When two strong personalities are involved, disagreements are natural. But what matters is respect, understanding, and the willingness to work things out."
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap had tied the knot back in 2018. Her remarks reflect a mature outlook on partnerships, focusing on growth rather than conflict.
Value Of Communication & Patience
Saina further elaborated on how she and Kashyap managed to rebuild their relationship, stressing the importance of communication and self-reflection. According to her, stepping back and understanding each other’s perspectives played a key role in their reconciliation.
"In our journey, we've learned that communication and patience are very important. Sometimes you need to step back, reflect, and understand each other's perspective. Over time you realise that relationships are about partnership and growth, not about winning arguments. Today we both try to support each other's journeys and keep learning from our experiences."
Her words underline how mutual respect and emotional maturity can help overcome even difficult phases.
Speaking Out On Gender Inequality
Beyond her personal journey, Saina Nehwal also turned attention to ongoing gender disparities, particularly in sports and leadership roles.
While acknowledging progress over the years, she pointed out that equal opportunities and recognition are still not universally available.
"One area where we still see disparity is opportunities and recognition, especially in sports and leadership roles. Things have improved a lot, but there is still a long way to go. Girls need equal encouragement, infrastructure and belief from society. Once that support system is there, women have shown again and again that they can excel at the highest level," said Saina.
Her comments highlight the need for continued efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women across fields.
Saina Nehwal retired from badminton in January 2026 after becoming India’s trailblazer in the sport, winning an Olympic bronze, earning the World No.1 ranking, and multiple Superseries titles in her stellar career.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap separate?
What does Saina Nehwal say about relationships?
Saina emphasizes that relationships go through phases, and when strong personalities are involved, disagreements are natural. Respect, understanding, and the willingness to work things out are crucial.
How did Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap reconcile?
They rebuilt their relationship by focusing on communication and patience. Stepping back, reflecting, and understanding each other's perspectives were key to their reconciliation.
What is Saina Nehwal's view on gender inequality in sports?
Saina believes that while progress has been made, women still face disparities in opportunities and recognition, particularly in sports and leadership roles. They need equal encouragement and support to excel.