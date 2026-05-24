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HomeSportsCricketWhat If MI vs RR Is Called Off Due To Rain? Playoff Equation Explained

What If MI vs RR Is Called Off Due To Rain? Playoff Equation Explained

Mumbai experienced rain on Sunday morning, and cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the day.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 May 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

The 69th match of Indian Premier League 2026 will see Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium today. While Mumbai Indians are already out of playoff contention, this is a virtual knockout game for Rajasthan Royals.

A win would guarantee RR a playoff berth, whereas a defeat would end their campaign. However, rain could play a major role in deciding the outcome.

Only four teams qualify for the IPL playoffs, with six sides being knocked out during the league stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already sealed qualification. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated.

The race for the final spot is now between Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Weather forecast for MI vs RR

Mumbai experienced rain on Sunday morning, and cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the day. MI vs RR clash is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM, with the toss at 3:00 PM.

Although the chance of rain around toss time is low, weather forecasts indicate that the probability of rain could rise significantly later in the evening. Thunderstorms are also predicted in parts of Mumbai, increasing the possibility of interruptions or even a washout at Wankhede Stadium.

What if MI vs RR match gets abandoned?

If rain forces the match to be called off, both teams will receive one point each, as there are no reserve days for league-stage fixtures. In that situation, Rajasthan Royals would move to 15 points - the same as Punjab Kings. However, RR would still face elimination because their Net Run Rate (+0.083) is currently lower than PBKS’ (+0.309).

KKR, meanwhile, have 13 points from 13 matches. A win over Delhi Capitals in their final league game could take them to 15 points as well.

If MI vs RR game is washed out, Kolkata would remain in contention but would need a massive win to overtake Punjab Kings on Net Run Rate.

For example, if KKR post a total of 200 runs, they would need to win by around 77 runs. Alternatively, if chasing 180, they would likely need to complete the chase within roughly 12 overs to significantly improve their NRR.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals match?

This is a virtual knockout game for Rajasthan Royals. A win guarantees them a playoff spot, while a loss ends their campaign. Mumbai Indians are already eliminated.

Which teams have already qualified for the IPL playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already sealed their qualification for the IPL playoffs.

What happens if the MI vs. RR match is abandoned due to rain?

If the match is called off, both teams get one point. Rajasthan Royals would be eliminated due to a lower Net Run Rate compared to Punjab Kings.

How does a washed-out MI vs. RR match affect Kolkata Knight Riders' chances?

If the match is washed out, Kolkata Knight Riders remain in contention but would need a large victory in their final game to improve their Net Run Rate.

Published at : 24 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
MI Vs RR IPL IPL 2026 IPL Playoff Scenarios MI Vs RR Weather Forecast
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