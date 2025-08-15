Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Calls Shift In Sports Mindset 'Good Omen' For India's Future

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and extended his wishes to the nation.

In his address, he touched upon several key topics, one of which was India’s evolving sports culture.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at the growing enthusiasm for sports among both children and parents, highlighting a shift in mindset over recent years.

Calling sports a “vital pillar of development,” PM Modi noted that there was once a time when children were scolded for playing instead of studying, but now the scenario has transformed—parents actively encourage their kids to take up sports. He described this change as a positive sign for the nation’s future.

'Today, many parents willingly enroll their children in sports'

Reflecting on the broader shift, PM Modi observed that earlier, most families aspired for their children to become doctors or engineers. Today, many parents willingly enroll their children in sports academies to help them excel in athletics.

“Sports is an essential aspect of development and I am happy that from the time when parents used to scoff at children spending time in sports, we have reached a point where it has changed. Now, parents are happy if children take interest in sports,” PM Modi said on Friday, August 15.

He expressed pride in seeing sports becoming an integral part of Indian households and emphasized that this is a healthy direction for the country.

National Sports Policy

The Prime Minister further stated that to boost sports at every level—from grassroots to the Olympics—the government has introduced the National Sports Policy after several decades. This policy aims to create a robust ecosystem with better coaching, fitness facilities, and infrastructure, ensuring that sports flourish even in the remotest parts of India.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Independence Day Modi Independence Day Speech PM Modi Independence Day 2025 National Sports Policy
