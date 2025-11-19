Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was deported to India from the US an darrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case

established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period.

Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted in connection with the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence.

According to an official, Mumbai Police had submitted two formal requests seeking his extradition. The official added that this was a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies, and Mumbai Police will also seek his remand for the cases they are investigating.

Anmol Bishnoi Detained In Canada

Earlier this month, agencies received inputs that Bishnoi, who had been frequently travelling between the US and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly carrying a Russian passport allegedly obtained using forged documents.

In November last year, Bishnoi had also been held by US authorities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had placed a Rs 10 lakh reward on him.

Sidhu Moosewala Killing

His name has surfaced in several high-profile cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, told PTI he received an email stating that Anmol Bishnoi had been “removed” from the US. According to him, this confirms Bishnoi is no longer in America and should be brought back to India to face trial.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead outside Zeeshan’s Bandra office on October 12, 2024. Multiple individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, headed by Anmol’s elder brother, currently in jail, have been arrested in the murder case.

Mumbai Police have charged the accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). At least 26 people have been arrested, while Anmol Bishnoi, along with Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar, continues to be listed as wanted.