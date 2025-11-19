Bihar's new government will take oath at 11:30 AM at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. According to sources, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be sworn in along with around 20 ministers. For the post of Deputy Chief Minister, the names of BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary, Mangal Pandey, and Vijay Kumar Sinha are under consideration. Vijay Sinha is also being discussed as a potential candidate for the Speaker’s post.

From the BJP, Nitin Nabin, Shreyasi Singh and Rama Nishad are among the likely ministerial picks. The party may appoint one or two Deputy CMs, and there is also talk of appointing a woman to the post. Notably, BJP’s Renu Devi has previously served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Likely Ministers From JD(U) Quota

Sources say several former JD(U) ministers may be retained. These include Bijendra Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Jama Khan, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh, Ratnesh Sada and Madan Sahni. Among the new faces, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha and Kaladhar Mandal may be inducted into the cabinet.

From the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Upendra Kushwaha’s wife Sneh Lata is being considered for a ministerial berth. From Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), national president Santosh Kumar, currently a minister, may be reappointed.

Dilip Jaiswal Also In Race for Deputy CM

Among BJP’s former ministers likely to return are Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Nabin, Nitish Mishra, Renu Devi and Janak Ram. As for new faces, Shreyasi Singh and Rama Nishad may be elevated as ministers.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal is also seen as a contender for the Deputy CM post. Vijay Kumar Sinha is reportedly being considered for three positions: Deputy CM, Speaker and state party president. Ram Kripal Yadav is also in the running for either the Speaker’s post or a ministerial position, while Prem Kumar is another name in contention for Speaker.