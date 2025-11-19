Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy

In a significant move ahead of Bihar’s new government formation, the BJP legislative party has elected Samrat Chaudhary as its leader, while both he and Vijay Kumar Sinha are being positioned as Deputy Chief Ministers. The appointments were confirmed unanimously during the legislative party meeting, which also laid the groundwork for the state’s swearing-in ceremony.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal explained, “The legislative party meeting is where we elect our leader and chart out the next steps. Tomorrow, the swearing-in ceremony will take place. This meeting is part of completing a legal process.”

A Strong Leadership Duo

BJP national leader Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the pairing, calling it “both a fit and a hit.” He confirmed that Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously elected as the legislative party leader, while Vijay Kumar Sinha joins him in the role of Deputy Chief Minister, strengthening the leadership team in Bihar.

The announcement has triggered a wave of congratulations from across the party. Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal extended his best wishes, saying, “Many congratulations to both of them.” Veteran leader Mangal Pandey added that Bihar is set to witness further development under their stewardship. BJP MLA Ramkripal Yadav also joined in sending his greetings.