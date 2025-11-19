Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSamrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy

Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy

Samrat Chaudhary elected BJP legislative leader, and both he and Vijay Kumar Sinha are positioned as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers ahead of the government swearing-in.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a significant move ahead of Bihar’s new government formation, the BJP legislative party has elected Samrat Chaudhary as its leader, while both he and Vijay Kumar Sinha are being positioned as Deputy Chief Ministers. The appointments were confirmed unanimously during the legislative party meeting, which also laid the groundwork for the state’s swearing-in ceremony.

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal explained, “The legislative party meeting is where we elect our leader and chart out the next steps. Tomorrow, the swearing-in ceremony will take place. This meeting is part of completing a legal process.”

A Strong Leadership Duo

BJP national leader Keshav Prasad Maurya praised the pairing, calling it “both a fit and a hit.” He confirmed that Samrat Chaudhary was unanimously elected as the legislative party leader, while Vijay Kumar Sinha joins him in the role of Deputy Chief Minister, strengthening the leadership team in Bihar.

The announcement has triggered a wave of congratulations from across the party. Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal extended his best wishes, saying, “Many congratulations to both of them.” Veteran leader Mangal Pandey added that Bihar is set to witness further development under their stewardship. BJP MLA Ramkripal Yadav also joined in sending his greetings.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Sinha BJP Breaking News ABP Live Samrat Chaudhary BIHAR Legislative Party Deputy Leader
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget