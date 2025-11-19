Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test

India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test

India vs South Africa 2nd Test pitch is expected to offer turn and bounce after the Eden Gardens pitch was heavily criticized for being too difficult to bat on.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The first India vs South Africa Test match, held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, was played on a surface where both sides found batting challenging. 

Much of the post-match conversation, and criticism, was around the pitch, and so, as per a report by Times Of India, the pitch for the IND vs SA 2nd Test, set to be held in Guwahati, could offer turn and bounce at pace.

India Made Demand Clear For Guwahati Pitch

The TOI report quoted an anonymous source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating this:

"The pitch here is made of red soil which has the tendency to offer more pace and bounce. The Indian team had made their demands clear before the home season. So, if the pitch offers turn, it will turn at pace and bounce. The curators are trying to ensure there is no substantial variable bounce,"

The surface in Kolkata was hard to judge, and greatly assisted spinners. While India has historically had an advantage on spin-friendly wickets, they fell 30 runs short of a 124-run target against South Africa. 

Spinner Simon Harmer, awarded Player of the Match, took 8 wickets across two innings.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Schedule

The second and concluding Test in the India vs South Africa series is set to take place from 22 to 26 November 2025 at the ACA Stadium.

Notably, this will be the very first Test match to be played at this venue, and so the conditions will be somewhat uncharted territory for both sides to an extent.

Importantly, play here will begin slightly earlier than it did in Kolkata, with a scheduled start of 9:00 AM IST. As a result, the coin toss is expected to be held at 8:30 AM IST. 

It also remains to be seen if Shubman Gill, who was ruled out mid-innings from the first Test due to a neck injury.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Test Shubman Gill Guwahati Pitch Report IND Vs SA 2nd Test India Vs South Africa Pitch Ind Vs Sa Test Pitch
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget