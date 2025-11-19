India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The first India vs South Africa Test match, held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, was played on a surface where both sides found batting challenging.

Much of the post-match conversation, and criticism, was around the pitch, and so, as per a report by Times Of India, the pitch for the IND vs SA 2nd Test, set to be held in Guwahati, could offer turn and bounce at pace.

India Made Demand Clear For Guwahati Pitch

The TOI report quoted an anonymous source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating this:

"The pitch here is made of red soil which has the tendency to offer more pace and bounce. The Indian team had made their demands clear before the home season. So, if the pitch offers turn, it will turn at pace and bounce. The curators are trying to ensure there is no substantial variable bounce,"

The surface in Kolkata was hard to judge, and greatly assisted spinners. While India has historically had an advantage on spin-friendly wickets, they fell 30 runs short of a 124-run target against South Africa.

Spinner Simon Harmer, awarded Player of the Match, took 8 wickets across two innings.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Schedule

The second and concluding Test in the India vs South Africa series is set to take place from 22 to 26 November 2025 at the ACA Stadium.

Notably, this will be the very first Test match to be played at this venue, and so the conditions will be somewhat uncharted territory for both sides to an extent.

Importantly, play here will begin slightly earlier than it did in Kolkata, with a scheduled start of 9:00 AM IST. As a result, the coin toss is expected to be held at 8:30 AM IST.

It also remains to be seen if Shubman Gill, who was ruled out mid-innings from the first Test due to a neck injury.