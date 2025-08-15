Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top 3 IPL 2025 Stars Who Could Be Left Out Of India's Asia Cup Team

A few of IPL 2025’s top performers might find themselves missing from the squad because of the India vs West Indies Test series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
The IPL has long been viewed as the ultimate stage for cricketers aiming to break into India’s white-ball squads. A standout season often paves the way for a national call-up. However, for the Asia Cup 2025, things aren’t so straightforward.

Scheduled just days before the India vs West Indies Test series, the tournament has forced selectors to consider player workload, format-specific strategies, and overall team composition. As a result, even a few of IPL 2025’s top performers might find themselves missing from the squad.

3 IPL Stars At Risk of Omission

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Under normal circumstances, Bumrah's selection in any T20 squad would be unquestionable. However, with the Asia Cup taking place right before the West Indies Test series, the selectors may consider resting him to prioritize red-ball duties.

Given his value in Test cricket and the demanding home-and-away season ahead, managing his bowling load could take precedence—especially since India managed to win the ODI Champions Trophy in his absence.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a stellar IPL 2025, scoring 650 runs and leading his team with authority. His proven match-winning abilities have been evident in major tournaments, from the 2023 ODI World Cup to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In this IPL season, he reaffirmed his value as one of India’s premier middle-order options. However, despite his form, the current squad depth—with Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav in contention—might leave no room for him in the Asia Cup 2025 lineup, making his omission a potential opportunity missed.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul thrived in his debut season for Delhi Capitals, amassing 539 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 149.72. Yet, despite his consistency, Rahul seems to be out of the T20I framework, with Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and other younger wicketkeeper-batters in contention. His last T20I appearance came in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, and his absence from recent squads signals the selectors’ push towards a fresher, more aggressive top order.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul IPL Asia Cup INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Asia Cup 2025 India Asia Cup Team
