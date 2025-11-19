Cloudflare Crash Shuts Down Major Sites, But AI Helped DeepLearningAI Dodge The Outage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ever since artificial intelligence (AI) came into existence, people have tried to turn their back on it. Many believe that "AI will take away jobs" or that people are becoming too dependent on technology. But the recent fix for the Cloudflare outage tells a different story. Cloud platforms like AWS and Cloudflare faced a global outage on November 18, which also affected OpenAI, a company backed by Cloudflare. A new post by the founder of DeepLearning AI has now sparked a debate on how using AI responsibly can turn big mistakes into something useful.

How DeepLearning AI Remain Functional Despite Cloudflare Global Outage

DeepLearning AI’s founder, Andrew Ng, took to Facebook, sharing how AI coding helped them remain functional even when Cloudflare went down globally.

Andrew said, “Really proud of the DeepLearningAI team. When Cloudflare went down, our engineers used AI coding to quickly implement a clone of basic Cloudflare capabilities to run our site on. So we came back up long before even major websites!”

Basically, the DeepLearningAI team used AI coding to make a clone that carries Cloudflare capabilities. The company claims to be operational while other giants were facing difficulties in staying functional.

How Big Was The Global Outage & What Went Down

The outage hit globally, bringing down big names like OpenAI, X, Cloudflare, AWS, Valorant, and more. The blackout affected big cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as per Downdetector. Interestingly, even websites like Downdetector, which is used to report outages, went down for some time. The same outage was faced by AWS in October.

When AWS went down in October, Elon Musk came forward to openly mock the giant, reposting a post saying, “𝕏 stayed online while giants like Snapchat, Roblox, and Canva collapsed.” This time, even X went down too, but Musk has not released any statement yet.