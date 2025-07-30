Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsNo India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'

No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'

As a result of the cancellation, the Pakistan Champions have advanced to the final, while the India Champions—who finished fourth—have been eliminated without contesting the knockout round.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 12:11 AM (IST)

In a significant turn of events at the World Cricket League (WCL) 2025 in England, the semi-final clash between the India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been cancelled. The tournament organisers confirmed that the decision comes after the Indian side opted out of the fixture, citing public sentiment.

WCL, in an official statement, acknowledged the importance of respecting the audience’s emotions, stating, “At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world. However, public sentiment must always be respected after all, everything we do is for our audience.” The organisers added, “We respect the India Champions’ decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions’ readiness to compete.”

As a result of the cancellation, the Pakistan Champions have advanced to the final, while the India Champions—who finished fourth—have been eliminated without contesting the knockout round.

Sponsorship Pulled Over India-Pakistan Clash

The controversy intensified after WCL sponsor EaseMyTrip announced its decision to pull out of supporting the semi-final involving India and Pakistan. Co-founder Nishant Pitti stated that the move was made in alignment with the sentiments of Indian citizens. He remarked, “Terrorism and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”

This is not the first time India have chosen not to face Pakistan in the WCL 2025. The group-stage encounter between the two teams was also cancelled under similar circumstances.

Several prominent Indian cricketers have reportedly shown solidarity by choosing not to participate in matches against Pakistan. According to reports, former stars including Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina stood united in their decision. Dhawan had earlier posted his position on social media during the group-stage round, reaffirming his commitment to national sentiment over sporting rivalry.

India Out After Beating West Indies Champions

The India Champions had earlier secured their place in the last four following a five-wicket victory over the West Indies Champions. The Pakistan side had already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of the cancelled fixture.

With the semi-final now nullified, Pakistan move directly into the title clash while India bow out of the competition.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News IND Vs PAK ABP Live India Champions Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal India VS Pakistan WCL 2025 IND Vs PAK WCL Semifinal India-Pak WCL Semi-Final World Cricket League
