Ajit Pawar's Party Office Attacked, Miscreants Attempt To Torch It

Panic broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar early Tuesday morning after an attempt was made to set fire to the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

The incident occurred around 4:30 am, when an unidentified person allegedly tried to set ablaze a temporary structure (mandap) erected outside the party office in Kailas Nagar, Ward 16. The attempt caused brief chaos in the area.

Residents in the vicinity noticed smoke and flames and immediately rushed to the spot. Acting swiftly, they managed to douse the fire before it could spread, thereby averting a major incident. No injuries or damage to property were reported in the incident.

Complaint Lodged At Jinsi Police Station

Upon receiving information, police from Jinsi police station reached the spot and inspected the site. A complaint has been registered against an unidentified person. According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that the act was deliberate.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from cameras installed near the party office, which reportedly captured the movements of a suspect. The footage is being examined to identify the accused and ascertain the motive behind the attempted arson.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with questions being raised over the security of party offices. Local leaders and party workers have demanded strict action against those responsible. Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon.