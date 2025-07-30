Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final: Indian Sponsor Backs Out Last Minute

IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final: Indian Sponsor Backs Out Last Minute

Following confirmation of the semi-final clash between India and Pakistan, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti took to social media to make a major announcement.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:39 PM (IST)

The group stage clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 was previously called off amidst major protests.

During that phase, the tournament’s lead sponsor, EaseMyTrip, had opted to pull out its sponsorship. Now, with the league stage wrapped up and India set to face Pakistan once again—this time in the semi-finals—the same sponsor has repeated its stance and officially withdrawn support for the match.

EaseMyTrip Issues Strong Statement

Following confirmation of the semi-final clash between India and Pakistan, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti took to social media to make the announcement.

He posted, “India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final, We applaud Team India for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always. Jai Hind.”

India’s Last-Minute Entry into Semi-Finals

After a rather inconsistent campaign during the group stage of World Championship of Legends, India Champions pulled off a superb performance in their final group stage game to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Facing West Indies, India needed to chase down 145 runs within 14.1 overs to qualify. The team did so in just 13.2 overs, showcasing a dominant display under pressure.

This result booked their spot in the final four, setting up a highly anticipated yet politically charged semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions. However, the controversy surrounding the fixture has reignited debates across both cricketing and political circles. It is highly likely that India will decide not to play against Pakistan in the semis. 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti WCL Semifinal India VS Pakistan WCL 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget