IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final: Indian Sponsor Backs Out Last Minute

The group stage clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 was previously called off amidst major protests.

During that phase, the tournament’s lead sponsor, EaseMyTrip, had opted to pull out its sponsorship. Now, with the league stage wrapped up and India set to face Pakistan once again—this time in the semi-finals—the same sponsor has repeated its stance and officially withdrawn support for the match.

EaseMyTrip Issues Strong Statement

Following confirmation of the semi-final clash between India and Pakistan, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti took to social media to make the announcement.

He posted, “India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final, We applaud Team India for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always. Jai Hind.”

India’s Last-Minute Entry into Semi-Finals

After a rather inconsistent campaign during the group stage of World Championship of Legends, India Champions pulled off a superb performance in their final group stage game to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Facing West Indies, India needed to chase down 145 runs within 14.1 overs to qualify. The team did so in just 13.2 overs, showcasing a dominant display under pressure.

This result booked their spot in the final four, setting up a highly anticipated yet politically charged semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions. However, the controversy surrounding the fixture has reignited debates across both cricketing and political circles. It is highly likely that India will decide not to play against Pakistan in the semis.