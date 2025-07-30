Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final Cancellation: Here's What Happens Next

IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final Cancellation: Here's What Happens Next

IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final: The big question on every fan's mind is: What will be the outcome if Team India pulls out again?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:19 PM (IST)

Team India stormed into the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 after chasing down the target against the West Indies in just 13.2 overs.

With this dominant win, the Indian side confirmed a high-stakes WCL semi-final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan Champions on July 31. Interestingly, the league stage fixture between the two sides was canceled earlier, sparking concerns about the upcoming knockout match.

Now, the big question on every fan's mind is: What will be the outcome if Team India pulls out again?

Who Advances If WCL 2025 Semi-Final is Cancelled?

The group-stage WCL match between India and Pakistan did not take place due to the withdrawal of several Indian players.

If a similar situation unfolds in the semi-final, Pakistan Champions will automatically qualify for the final as they topped the points table in the league phase. In such a scenario, Team India’s campaign will come to an abrupt end.

To prevent such an anti-climactic result, tournament organizers might consider alternative options—like pitting Pakistan against Australia or South Africa in the semi-final. India could then face the remaining team for a spot in the final.

However, this approach could become complicated if both India and Pakistan win and reach the final again, raising questions about whether the IND-PAK semifinal match will even take place.

WCL 2025 points table - Top 4 teams play WCL 2025 semi-final

1. Pakistan Champions: 5 matches, 4 won, 0 lost, 1 no result, 9 points, NRR +2.494

2. South Africa Champions: 5 matches, 4 won, 1 lost, 0 no result, 8 points, NRR +2.608

3. Australia Champions: 5 matches, 3 won, 1 lost, 1 no result, 7 points, NRR −1.523

4. India Champions: 5 matches, 1 won, 3 lost, 1 no result, 3 points, NRR −0.678

5. England Champions: 5 matches, 1 won, 3 lost, 1 no result, 3 points, NRR −0.797

6. West Indies Champions: 5 matches, 1 won, 4 lost, 0 no result, 2 points, NRR −1.974

Indian Players Who Previously Pulled Out

Earlier, prominent Indian players such as Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan had opted out, leaving the team with just 10 players—insufficient to field a proper side.

If these veterans again decide not to participate in the semi-final, organizing the match could become a challenge.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
