MC Mary Kom Net Worth: How Much Indian Boxing Legend Is Worth In 2026

MC Mary Kom Net Worth: How Much Indian Boxing Legend Is Worth In 2026

Mary Kom's wealth is a culmination of a two-decade-long career, lucrative brand deals, and strategic investments.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)

Legacy of MC Mary Kom extends far beyond boxing ring. As of January 2026, six-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medalist has built an impressive financial empire, though her net worth has recently become a subject of intense public scrutiny following her high-profile divorce and subsequent legal disputes with her ex-husband, Onler Kom.

Estimated Net Worth (2026)

Multiple financial reports and media outlets estimate Mary Kom’s total net worth to be between ₹35 crore and ₹45 crore, with some aggressive valuations suggesting it could reach as high as ₹80 crore ($10 million).

This wealth is a culmination of a two-decade-long career, lucrative brand deals, and strategic investments.

Primary Revenue Streams

Brand Endorsements: Mary Kom remains one of India’s most marketable non-cricketing athletes. Her portfolio includes global and national giants such as PUMA, Lupin (Shakti Campaign), Herbalife, BSNL, and Bournvita.

Government Rewards & Salary: Following her 2012 Olympic win, she received over ₹7 crore in cumulative cash rewards from various state governments and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Also, she holds the rank of Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur and was a President-nominated member of the Rajya Sabha (2016–2022), both of which provided steady salaries and perks.

Media & Biopics: Mary reportedly received a signing fee of approximately ₹25 lakh for the 2014 Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom, along with royalties from her autobiography, Unbreakable.

Speaking Engagements: As a global icon, she commands significant fees for motivational speaking and public appearances at corporate events.

Asset Portfolio

Real Estate: She owns a luxury home in Faridabad and properties in her home state of Manipur. In 2012, the Manipur government gifted her two acres of land, which now houses the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.

Luxury Cars: Her garage features high-end vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS (valued at over ₹1.3 crore) and a Renault Kiger.

Recent Financial Controversies

In January 2026, Mary Kom made explosive allegations during a television appearance, claiming she discovered her bank accounts were "nearly empty" after an injury in 2022.

She accused her ex-husband of withdrawing ₹5 crore without consent and mortgaging her properties. Onler Kom has denied these claims, stating he lives in a rented house in Delhi and has no access to such funds.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
