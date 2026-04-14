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HomeSportsIPLWill MS Dhoni Play CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match? Latest Injury Update

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match? Latest Injury Update

Dhoni has missed all four games due to a calf strain and is likely to sit out the fifth match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing a big blow as legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni remains a major doubt for their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tonight. The 44-year-old veteran is battling a persistent calf injury that has already sidelined him for the team's first four matches of the season.

Dhoni has been sidelined for all four matches with a calf strain and is expected to miss the fifth as well. Although he recorded impressive strike rates of 182 in 2023 and 221 in 2024, his form dipped last season, managing a strike rate of 135 after facing 145 deliveries.

The Current Status

According to ESPNCricinfo, MS Dhoni participated in a light training session on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, his involvement was limited:

Restricted Training: He faced only throwdowns from support staff and avoided high-intensity wicketkeeping drills.

No Travel: The former captain has notably not traveled with the squad for away matches this season, focusing on recovery in Chennai.

Replacement: In his absence, Sanju Samson has taken over the gloves for CSK, recently impressing with a blistering 115 off 56 balls against Delhi Capitals.

Management’s Take

Head coach Stephen Fleming emphasized that while MS Dhoni is missing from the playing XI, his presence is still felt within the camp. “It is just a game without him. He is still heavily involved in the side, and his influence remains very strong,” Fleming noted, highlighting Dhoni's ongoing mentorship role in the dressing room.

Crucial Match for Both Sides

The upcoming CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 fixture is a must-win for both teams. CSK currently sits near the bottom of the table with just one victory, while KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Spencer Johnson Update

Adding to CSK's injury woes, the team is also awaiting the arrival of left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson, who is set to replace Nathan Ellis. Johnson is expected to join the squad between April 21 and 23 as he recovers from a back issue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in the IPL 2026 match against KKR?

MS Dhoni is a major doubt for the match against KKR due to a persistent calf injury. He has already missed the first four matches and is expected to miss this one as well.

What is MS Dhoni's current injury status?

MS Dhoni is battling a calf strain. He participated in light training but avoided high-intensity drills and wicketkeeping.

Has MS Dhoni traveled with the team for away matches?

No, MS Dhoni has not traveled with the squad for away matches this season, focusing on recovery in Chennai.

Who is replacing MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper?

Sanju Samson has been taking over the wicketkeeping duties for CSK in MS Dhoni's absence.

Is there any other injury concern for CSK?

Yes, CSK is awaiting the arrival of pacer Spencer Johnson, who is recovering from a back issue.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs KKR MS Dhoni IPL MS Dhoni Injury Update IPL 2026 CSK Vs KKR IPL 2026 Match
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