Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsIPLSRH’s Lifeline Trio: Kavya Maran Set To Keep These Stars No Matter What

SRH’s Lifeline Trio: Kavya Maran Set To Keep These Stars No Matter What

Here are the three most irreplaceable players for Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

All IPL franchises are required to submit their retention lists for IPL 2026 by November 15, and the build-up has already become dramatic.

Major trade discussions involving star players like Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have dominated the headlines. Mumbai Indians have also been active, trading Shardul Thakur to LSG and Sherfane Rutherford to Gujarat Titans.

Amid all this movement, reports of Mohammed Shami possibly parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad have added a fresh layer of pressure for team owner Kavya Maran. In such a scenario, there are a few players SRH would never want to lose under any circumstances.

Here are the three most irreplaceable players for the franchise:

1. Abhishek Sharma

A part of the SRH setup since 2019, Abhishek Sharma has grown into one of the franchise’s biggest match-winners. His explosive batting was instrumental in taking SRH to the 2024 IPL final, and he has been the team’s second-highest run-scorer for the past two seasons.

After seven years of investment, Abhishek has blossomed into a complete T20 batter—and no franchise would willingly release a player of his calibre.

2. Travis Head

Travis Head, who joined SRH in 2024, has formed one of the most destructive opening pairs with Abhishek Sharma. Together, the duo has amassed 1,864 runs over the past two seasons. Although Head had an inconsistent 2024 campaign, he still finished as SRH’s top scorer with 567 runs.

His aggressive approach consistently provides the team with strong starts, making his partnership with Abhishek one of SRH’s biggest assets.

3. Pat Cummins

A proven leader who has guided Australia to two ICC titles, Pat Cummins has had an equally influential impact at SRH. Under his captaincy, the franchise reached the IPL 2024 final, and his strategic decision-making has often stood out.

As a bowler, he has picked up 34 wickets in the last two seasons, reaffirming his value on both leadership and performance fronts. For SRH, Cummins is simply too important to let go.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma SRH Pat Cummins Travis Head IPL Kavya Maran IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget