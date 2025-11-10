Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Goes Offline Amid CSK-RR Trade Talks

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly planning to trade their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in exchange for Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Reports suggest that both players are valued at ₹18 crore each, making a direct one-for-one swap financially feasible.

However, discussions reportedly hit a pause after Rajasthan Royals expressed interest in including Matheesha Pathirana in the deal as well. Amid these trade speculations, fans were surprised when Jadeja’s Instagram account suddenly vanished, suggesting he may have deactivated or temporarily suspended it.

Many believe the move could be related to the ongoing trade rumors, while others think it might be a personal decision unrelated to cricket. As of now, neither Jadeja, CSK, nor RR have issued any official statement regarding the trade or the reason for his social media absence.

IPL 2026 auction date revealed

IPL 2026 auction is expected to be held on December 15, with the retention deadline for all ten franchises set for November 15. This will be the first time since 2022 that the auction is likely to take place in India, after the last two editions were conducted abroad - in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024).

Earlier reports suggested that the BCCI was considering hosting the auction in the Gulf region again, with Abu Dhabi being the preferred choice, and Oman and Qatar also under consideration. Franchises were reportedly informed about these possibilities.

However, according to a Times of India report, the auction is now expected to return to India, though the BCCI has not yet officially confirmed the exact venue. Hosting the event in India is anticipated to boost fan engagement and media coverage.

With IPL 2026 retention deadline approaching, teams will face critical decisions on which players to retain and which to release into the auction pool.

