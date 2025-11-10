Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRavindra Jadeja's Instagram Goes Offline Amid CSK-RR Trade Talks

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Goes Offline Amid CSK-RR Trade Talks

Many believe the move could be related to the ongoing trade rumors, while others think it might be a personal decision unrelated to cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly planning to trade their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in exchange for Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Reports suggest that both players are valued at ₹18 crore each, making a direct one-for-one swap financially feasible.

However, discussions reportedly hit a pause after Rajasthan Royals expressed interest in including Matheesha Pathirana in the deal as well. Amid these trade speculations, fans were surprised when Jadeja’s Instagram account suddenly vanished, suggesting he may have deactivated or temporarily suspended it.

Many believe the move could be related to the ongoing trade rumors, while others think it might be a personal decision unrelated to cricket. As of now, neither Jadeja, CSK, nor RR have issued any official statement regarding the trade or the reason for his social media absence.

IPL 2026 auction date revealed

IPL 2026 auction is expected to be held on December 15, with the retention deadline for all ten franchises set for November 15. This will be the first time since 2022 that the auction is likely to take place in India, after the last two editions were conducted abroad - in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024).

Earlier reports suggested that the BCCI was considering hosting the auction in the Gulf region again, with Abu Dhabi being the preferred choice, and Oman and Qatar also under consideration. Franchises were reportedly informed about these possibilities.

However, according to a Times of India report, the auction is now expected to return to India, though the BCCI has not yet officially confirmed the exact venue. Hosting the event in India is anticipated to boost fan engagement and media coverage.

With IPL 2026 retention deadline approaching, teams will face critical decisions on which players to retain and which to release into the auction pool.

Also on ABP Live | 'If These Shameless Ones…': Sunil Gavaskar's Warning To World Cup Winners

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals CSK Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Ravindra Jadeja Instagram CSK RR Trade Talks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
360 Kg Explosives, Rifle Seized In Faridabad After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' To Americans From Tariff Revenues
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Amid 'Doctored' Trump Speech Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Utah Building, Several Injured as Flames Engulf Entire Structure
UP News: SP MP and Subhaspa MLA’s Unexpected Meeting in Basti; Video Goes Viral
Major Train Collision in Slovakia Injures Over 30 People; Rescue Operations Underway
Breaking: UP Police Seized Over ₹2 Crore Cash and Drugs in Pratapgarh Raid; 7 Arrested
Breaking: Roof Collapse in Danapur, Bihar Claims Lives of 5 People on the Spot | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget