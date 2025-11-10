Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'If These Shameless Ones…': Sunil Gavaskar's Warning To World Cup Winners

Amid celebrations, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar offered a word of caution to Indian women's cricket team.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, made history on November 2nd by defeating South Africa in the final to claim their first-ever World Cup title.

The team received ₹40 crore from the ICC as champions, while BCCI announced an additional ₹51 crore reward for players and support staff. Various state governments have also declared separate cash incentives for their respective players.

Amid the celebrations, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar offered a word of caution to the team, stating: “Don’t be disappointed if some of the promised rewards don’t materialize.”

"Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you. In India, advertisers, and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners. Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players’ sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar’s caution comes from his own experience. The cricket legend reflected on the unfulfilled promises made to him and his teammates following India’s 1983 World Cup victory.

"The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialised. The media can’t be blamed as they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realising that they also were being used by these shameless people. So girls, don’t fret if these shameless ones are using your win to promote themselves," added Gavaskar.

"The 1983 guys will tell you that so many decades down the line, the love and affection of the simple Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth and so it will be yours too, when you also put your feet up. Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind."

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Women's World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur Sunil Gavaskar ODI World Cup
