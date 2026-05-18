There is speculation about MS Dhoni returning to action, but it is not confirmed for the CSK vs SRH match.
MS Dhoni To Return In IPL 2027? Ashwin Drops Big Hint
R Ashwin’s cryptic tweet ahead of CSK vs SRH has sparked fresh speculation over MS Dhoni’s IPL future and a possible return in IPL 2027.
- MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 return is speculated for CSK's final home game.
- Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet hints at Dhoni playing in IPL 2027.
- CSK continues their fight for IPL 2026 playoffs qualification.
MS Dhoni IPL Return: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in their final IPL 2026 home game at Chepauk, with speculation around MS Dhoni dominating the build-up. The Indian cricket legend has not played this season, but given the context, there is speculation that he could return to action. That said, many fans are also wondering whether the appearance, if it happens, could mark Dhoni’s final competitive match. Interestingly, a cryptic tweet from former CSK and India star, Ravichandran Ashwin, seems to suggest that won't be happening tonight, and that Dhoni could play IPL 2027 as well.
Ashwin's Tweet Hints At Dhoni's IPL 2027 Return?
Not happening today! In 2027? May be— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 18, 2026
Don’t think any batting changes will happen.
Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH
"Not happening today! In 2027? May be" tweeted R Ashwin ahead of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match.
While he didn't take any names or mention Dhoni directly, the overall context and social media buzz suggests that it is likely hinted towards the former Chennai and India captain.
Ashwin started his IPL journey at CSK under the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman all the way back in 2009. He went on to lift a couple of titles with the side, left them, and then returned to represent Chennai in 2025 before announcing his retirement.
Also Check: ‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni
CSK Continue Fighting For IPL 2026 Playoffs
Chennai Super Kings have two league matches remaining this season and still retain an outside chance of reaching the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Currently on 12 points, CSK can finish on 16 if they win both fixtures, and make a strong case for qualification, provided a few other results go their way.
Their first challenge comes against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight, before a final league-stage clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). Both opponents have been among the strongest teams this season and remain firmly in contention for a Playoff spot too.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Is MS Dhoni playing in the CSK vs SRH match?
Could this be MS Dhoni's final IPL match?
Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet suggests that MS Dhoni might not be playing his final match tonight and could potentially play in IPL 2027.
What did Ravichandran Ashwin tweet about MS Dhoni?
Ashwin tweeted, 'Not happening today! In 2027? May be' which, in the context of the match, hints at Dhoni possibly playing in the next IPL season.