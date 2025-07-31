KL Rahul To Change IPL Team Again? Former Champions Make Big Offer To DC

After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, franchises that underperformed are now shifting focus to the 2026 season.

With the trade window currently open, teams are actively pursuing star players to revamp their squads. One of the biggest developments involves KL Rahul, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Now, reports suggest that the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made a strong move to acquire Rahul.

As per The Times of India, KKR has approached Delhi Capitals with a massive offer worth ₹25 crore to bring the seasoned batter into their setup. However, it remains unclear whether this will be a cash-only deal or if DC may ask for players in return.

KKR in search of new leader

KKR is currently in the market for a new captain after a lacklustre season under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership.

KKR had entrusted Rahane with the captaincy for IPL 2025, but the team failed to progress beyond the league stage. If KL Rahul is successfully traded to Kolkata, he is likely to take over the leadership role for the franchise in the upcoming season.

The franchise sees KL Rahul, who has previously led both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, as a strong candidate to take charge. With leadership experience and a proven record, Rahul has emerged as KKR’s top choice.

So far, Delhi Capitals have not issued any official statement regarding the offer.

Star performer in IPL

KL Rahul, who first appeared in the IPL back in 2013, has established himself as one of the league’s most consistent and in-demand batters, especially since the 2018 season.

Representing Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, Rahul delivered another solid campaign, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches. His tally included one century and three half-centuries, further reinforcing his reputation as a top performer in the tournament.